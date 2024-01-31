Hamas using dogs to disrupt IDF canine unit

Forces see large dogs chained in buildings, yards they must enter; although military's dogs are trained not to be distracted by other animals or the sounds of war, there is concern that some difficulties might arise

Hamas has taken to leaving dogs where IDF canine units operate, to distract the military's canine unit dogs on their mission to locate explosives and terrorists.
In three different incidents in recent weeks, soldiers found dogs chained in homes and yards where the canine unit was sent to scour the area ahead of the troops.
Troops operate in Gaza with the help of specially trained dogs
(Photo: IDF)
The IDF trains its dog not to be distracted by other animals or by the noises of war but in some cases, they might be confronted by aggressive beasts who could interfere in their missions.
The soldiers have been given special briefings on the new phenomenon which has raised concerns. Dozens of stray dogs have been taken out of Gaza since the war began, after they wondered hungry and thirsty among the ruins caused in the Israeli assault. Many of the dogs were treated in Israel and some were adopted into new homes.
The military's canine unit has been a critical component of the fighting, and its four-legged members considered heroic by the troops.
One such hero was Ziggy, who's handler was seriously hurt.
Ziggi with his handler before he was killed in Gaza
"I remember exactly what happened - I entered the house with the 101st Battalion of paratrooper and engineering soldiers. We scanned the first floor, I insisted that my devoted dog Ziggy also do a scan on the second floor of the residence. As soon as he came down the staircase of the house in Khan Younis, the terrorists shot at him, and Ziggy was killed on the spot. He saved my life and the lives of six other soldiers who were in the building," the handler said.
"The force continued to shoot at the terrorists, who shot at us from a very close range. I immediately understood that if Ziggy the dog had not gone down the stairs, the terrorists would have eliminated us immediately. My heroic and beloved dog Ziggy, who was close to me for a year and a half, saved my life and the lives of the other soldiers. Thanks to him I'm sitting here and talking to you."
