'Hamas terrorists ripped off my clothes, took away my identity'

A UN delegation, led by Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, met Wednesday with Maya and Itay Regev, who were abducted to the Gaza Strip by Hamas terrorists and freed after nearly two months.

Accompanied by their father, Ilan, Maya, and Itay shared their personal story with the ambassadors, starting from the moment of their abduction to their more than 50-day-long captivity and eventual release through negotiations.

Maya and Itay Regev with the UN delegation

Maya vividly described the unimaginable cruelty inflicted upon her by Hamas terrorists, highlighting instances of mistreatment, mockery, and abuse directed at her, especially over her injured leg. "Hamas terrorists tore my clothes and stripped away my identity and name," she said. "The captor assigned to me threatened daily that if the IDF tried to rescue me, he would shoot me immediately, not wanting to die alone."

Emphasizing their responsibility, Mia told the ambassadors, "It is your duty to bring all the captives home now. Their time is running out." Ambassador Erdan said Mia and Itay were "true heroes" and added, "Your resilience and strength move us all. I salute you."

Maya Regev and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan