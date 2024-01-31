'Hamas terrorists ripped off my clothes, took away my identity'

Maya Regev freed from captivity in Gaza tells UN envoys of the unimaginable cruelty of Hamas, saying her captor threatened daily that if the IDF tried to rescue her, he would shoot her immediately, not wanting to die alone

Itamar Eichner
Maya and Itay Regev sharing the story of their abduction

A UN delegation, led by Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, met Wednesday with Maya and Itay Regev, who were abducted to the Gaza Strip by Hamas terrorists and freed after nearly two months.
Accompanied by their father, Ilan, Maya, and Itay shared their personal story with the ambassadors, starting from the moment of their abduction to their more than 50-day-long captivity and eventual release through negotiations.
2 View gallery
משלחת שגרירי האו״ם בהובלת השגריר גלעד ארדן בפגישה עם מיה ואיתי רגבמשלחת שגרירי האו״ם בהובלת השגריר גלעד ארדן בפגישה עם מיה ואיתי רגב
Maya and Itay Regev with the UN delegation
Maya vividly described the unimaginable cruelty inflicted upon her by Hamas terrorists, highlighting instances of mistreatment, mockery, and abuse directed at her, especially over her injured leg. "Hamas terrorists tore my clothes and stripped away my identity and name," she said. "The captor assigned to me threatened daily that if the IDF tried to rescue me, he would shoot me immediately, not wanting to die alone."
Emphasizing their responsibility, Mia told the ambassadors, "It is your duty to bring all the captives home now. Their time is running out." Ambassador Erdan said Mia and Itay were "true heroes" and added, "Your resilience and strength move us all. I salute you."
2 View gallery
משלחת שגרירי האו״ם בהובלת השגריר גלעד ארדן בפגישה עם מיה ואיתי רגבמשלחת שגרירי האו״ם בהובלת השגריר גלעד ארדן בפגישה עם מיה ואיתי רגב
Maya Regev and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan
During the conversation, Erdan conveyed a strong message to the ambassadors: "Calling for a ceasefire essentially means leaving Hamas in power. As Hamas has already stated, they will carry out this massacre again and again once they have the opportunity. Their goal is to perpetrate terror against us and force us to leave the land out of fear. A ceasefire is simply unacceptable, and this week, during your visit to the Gaza and northern borders, the UN plays a significant role. I hope you understand why we cannot continue living with these threats and why we are determined to eradicate them."
