Top News executives, reporters, view IDF clip of Hamas atrocities

E select group of prominent media executives, journalists, and editors from leading international news organizations gathered to view a screening of footage showcasing the October 7 atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians. The event marked the first time this footage has been shown outside of Israel and offered a sobering look at the brutal actions of the terrorist organization.

The 43-minute video, expertly compiled by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), drew from a range of sources, including footage from body cameras worn by Hamas terrorists and content from security cameras and social media accounts. The distressing scenes depicted in the video provided a grim insight into the scale and brutality of Hamas's actions, which included the murder, torture, and decapitation of numerous civilians, spanning from young children to the elderly.

2 View gallery Hamas footage of the Oct. 7 massacre ( Photo: IDF )

Accompanying the screening, IDF Major-General Mickey Edelstein, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, and Acting Consul General of Israel in New York, Aviv Ezra, offered briefings to the attendees, further shedding light on the gravity of the situation.

"There are no words to explain. It is to witness the darkest evil that can exist. Hamas terrorists laugh and call home to boast how many Jews they killed “with their hands.” Asking if their parents are proud? Humans bloodied, charred, ripped apart. But it is the cries of the children that I will hear forever. I share this with you because the world needs to know what happened. And so that you can imagine it, because I hope you never have to see it," Fox anchor Martha MacCallum said in a post.

In an effort to ensure the utmost security and privacy, the IDF spokesperson unit brought a special top-secured computer specifically for the screening. Attendees were required to leave their phones and electronic devices outside the screening room, emphasizing the sensitivity and confidentiality of the content.

...tell you that it was not "a militant" who "stands over a man." A group of terrorists argues over who gets to behead the man, who is a Thai worker. Someone does repeatedly hack at him with a hoe, trying to behead him. Every single time, the terrorist yells, "Allahu Akbar!" — Kelly Jane Torrance (@KJTorrance) October 27, 2023

Acting Consul General Aviv Ezra expressed the significance of the event, stating, "The fact that leading media figures across the ideological spectrum elected to join us today and see what happened with their own eyes demonstrates their commitment to showing the world the truth about the evils of Hamas. We know this content is difficult to watch, which is why we chose not to release it publicly. But appallingly, we are already seeing people denying that these unspeakable atrocities even occurred. We believe it is important for leaders in the media world to know the truth – and that they have a responsibility to defend it. That is why we held this event."

2 View gallery

The screening was a collaborative effort between Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, and the Israeli consulate in New York. It brought together around twenty individuals, including reporters, presenters, and senior editors from major international media outlets. The video contained graphic content that was, understandably, hard to watch.

Among those in attendance were representatives from media giants such as FOX NEWS, CNN, The New York Times, and NBC, underscoring the gravity of the matter and its significance in the eyes of the media world.