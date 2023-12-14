Soldier killed in southern Gaza battle; White House official set to arrive

The Israel Defense Forces early Thursday morning announced the death of another soldier in Gaza. Master Sgt. (res.) Elisha Loewenstern, 38, from Harish, of the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade’s 8104th Battalion, died the previous night in battle in the southern Gaza Strip. Loewenstern was killed as a result of an anti-tank missile that hit his tank. In the same battle, another soldier from the battalion was seriously injured.

The announcement brings to 116 the number of IDF soldiers killed since the ground operation started in Gaza.

3 View gallery Master Sgt. (res.) Elisha Loewenstern ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Ahead of his visit to Israel on Thursday, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the White House acknowledged, after reports citing unnamed U.S. officials. The two men discussed increasing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, in the ongoing efforts to create new conditions for sustainable peace between Israel and the Palestinians and in deepening the integration of cooperation between the countries in the fields of security, trade, space exploration and advanced technologies.

3 View gallery Israeli Air Force strikes in Gaza ( Photo: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP )

According to a new estimate by U.S. intelligence, nearly half of the 29,000 bombs the Israeli Air Force has dropped on the Gaza Strip since October 7 were "dummy bombs" and not guided, increasing the risk to civilians because they are inaccurate, CNN reported. The IDF declined to comment to the network about the type of ammunition it uses and said "we devote enormous resources to minimizing harm to civilians whom Hamas uses as a human shield. Our war is against Hamas, not against the residents of Gaza."

Egyptian sources told the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Cairo received messages from the Israeli government asking to open new negotiations to reach another hostage-for-prisoner exchange agreement, which includes a humanitarian cease-fire. According to the sources, on Sunday the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, spoke with Abbas Kamel, the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate, and informed him that Israel is open to the possibility of re-entering negotiations.

3 View gallery U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ( Photo: Chad McNeeley/Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs/Handout via REUTERS )

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a call with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant early Thursday morning emphasized his continued support for Israel's efforts to ensure that Hamas cannot repeat the October 7 terrorist attack, and received updates on Israel's operations in Gaza, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Austin reiterated the need for Israel to protect civilians during military operations and increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and also condemned Hezbollah's actions in Lebanon that threaten Israeli communities and called for a reduction of tensions in the region.

An Israeli drone late on Wednesday attacked a group of terrorists who were planting explosives and endangering IDF forces in the West Bank city of Jenin during arrest operations. Palestinians report several terrorists killed and wounded. It was the second time in a day that an aircraft has conducted an aerial attack.