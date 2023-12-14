Hands raised: About 70 terror suspects left a Gaza hospital and handed over their weapons

During operational activity in the area of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, over 70 terrorist operatives came out of the hospital carrying weapons in their raised hands. The terrorists were transferred to field interrogators from Unit 504 in the Intelligence Directorate and ISA coordinators for further questioning, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
IDF troops located a building used by Hamas terrorist operatives near the hospital and discovered weapons inside. Additionally, during engagements with terrorists in the area of the hospital, a number of terrorists were killed by IDF troops.