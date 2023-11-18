The last conversation between fallen soldier and family: 'Missing you, and waiting for your return'

IDF says five warriors have fallen in battels on Saturday: Sergeant Shlomo Gortovnik, 21, from Modi'in, a combat medic in the 46th Battalion, 401st Brigade (Iron Trails). Lieutenant Eden Provisor, 21, from Alfei Menashe, a platoon commander in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion. Sergeant Adi Malkh Harav, 19, from Beit Jan, a fighter in the Nahal Brigade in the Paratroopers Brigade; Sergeant Shachar Friedman, 21, from Jerusalem, a fighter in the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade; Warrant Officer Jamal Abbas, 23, from Pek'in, a platoon commander in the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade. The IDF announced on Saturday the death of Master Sergeant (res.) David (Dudi) Digmi, 43, a paramedic in the Gaza Division from Rishon Lezion, who was killed on Nov. 7.
The IDF spokesperson released an audio recording from the communication channels during combat, featuring a conversation between Major Jamal Abbas, who fell in battles in Gaza, his father, Brigadier General (res.) Anan, and his brother, Major Gideon, both serving in the Northern Command.
"Commander, from dad," says Anan, and then Jamal says, 'Go on.'
Father Anan: 'Commander, from dad and Gideon, delivering you our love. You are the spearhead of the fighters. Take care of yourselves, strike at Hamas, eliminate them. Fight with courage, intelligence, and wisdom, and exact a price from the enemy. Stay as needed, until victory. We miss you greatly and love you. Return in peace. Supporting you from the Northern Command and the family. Take care of yourselves, return in peace, and see you soon."
Jamal: "Thank you very much." Anan: "Thank you, take care of yourself and stay in touch." Jamal: "No problem, dear father. Congratulations on the promotion." Brother Gideon: "Wishing you much success. Missing you, love you, waiting for your return, until victory, my brother." Jamal: "Thank you very much."