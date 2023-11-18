The last conversation between fallen soldier and family: 'Missing you, and waiting for your return'

IDF says five warriors have fallen in battels on Saturday:

Sergeant Shlomo Gortovnik

, 21, from Modi'in, a combat medic in the 46th Battalion, 401st Brigade (Iron Trails).

Lieutenant Eden Provisor

, 21, from Alfei Menashe, a platoon commander in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion.

Sergeant Adi Malkh Harav

, 19, from Beit Jan, a fighter in the Nahal Brigade in the Paratroopers Brigade;

Sergeant Shachar Friedman

, 21, from Jerusalem, a fighter in the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade;

Warrant Officer Jamal Abbas

, 23, from Pek'in, a platoon commander in the 101st Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade. The IDF announced on Saturday the death of

Master Sergeant (res.) David (Dudi) Digmi