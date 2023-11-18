5 terrorists killed in West Bank drone strike; IDF intercepts Lebanon anti-aircraft missile fired

The Palestinians reported overnight Saturday that Israel carried out a drone strike in the Balata camp near Nablus.

The attack was aimed at a target where five terrorists were present, including Mahmoud a-Zoufi, a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, considered the commander and "most wanted" in the refugee camp. The Red Crescent reported that all five were killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, sirens rang out and explosions were heard across northern Israel overnight Saturday, as a result of the army intercepting an anti-aircraft missile launched from Lebanon at an Israeli drone.

It was also reported that the sirens were activated due to the interceptors that were launched and that no crossing into Israeli territory was detected.

About 26 Palestinians, mostly children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis city in south Gaza early on Saturday, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said. The reliability of the report is currently unclear.

Photos released by the Palestinians suggest a precision strike targeting a single floor of an otherwise intact building.

The building is located in the Hamad neighborhood, constructed in recent years with Qatari aid. This area has turned into a refuge for members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Furthermore, reports from Palestinians indicate that the manager of a geriatric center in Gaza City was killed in an attack that also injured several doctors at the facility.

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), said Saturday that he believes calls for the “decolonization” of Israel and the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” amount to a call for genocide, and said stated that users who express these sentiments in posts on his platform will be banned.

“At risk of stating the obvious, anyone advocating the genocide of *any* group will be suspended from this platform,” he posted to his X account.

“As I said earlier this week, ‘decolonization’, ‘from the river to the sea’ and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide. Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension.”

Musk provided his statement amid the controversy sparked by another one of his posts, which was perceived as endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory suggesting that Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people.