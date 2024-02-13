Sinwar seen in Khan Younis tunnel in recent days

The IDF has a recent video recording of the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, which it has declined to make public. Sinwar was recorded in a strategic Hamas tunnel in Khan Younis, in which the IDF has been operating in for the past few days. Apparently, he was filmed by Hamas security cameras, and does not appear to be injured.

The report was first published by Or Heller on News 13. In recent days, reports in Israel have said that Sinwar is cut off from the Hamas leadership outside the Gaza Strip, and this indicates that he did not participate in writing the proposal that the terrorist organization submitted to mediators regarding the a hostage release deal.

Sinwar, according to senior officials in Israel, runs "from cave to cave all the time like a mouse. He is terrified and moves from place to place in a frenzy. The only thing that can bring about a deal is the real fear that he could be eliminated at any second, and only a deal will save him."

