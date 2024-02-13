Sinwar seen in Khan Younis tunnel in recent days

The IDF has a recent video recording of the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, which it has declined to make public. Sinwar was recorded in a strategic Hamas tunnel in Khan Younis, in which the IDF has been operating in for the past few days. Apparently, he was filmed by Hamas security cameras, and does not appear to be injured.
More stories:
The report was first published by Or Heller on News 13. In recent days, reports in Israel have said that Sinwar is cut off from the Hamas leadership outside the Gaza Strip, and this indicates that he did not participate in writing the proposal that the terrorist organization submitted to mediators regarding the a hostage release deal.
Sinwar, according to senior officials in Israel, runs "from cave to cave all the time like a mouse. He is terrified and moves from place to place in a frenzy. The only thing that can bring about a deal is the real fear that he could be eliminated at any second, and only a deal will save him."
The sources claimed that "if there is a chance for a deal, it is only because of the military pressure, that the IDF is sitting on Sinwar's neck, and that in another second he will not be with us and they will kill him. He has no other reason. He does not need fuel, medicine and food. He knows that in a minute he will be eliminated with his top team."
This is not the first time that the IDF's ground operation in the Gaza Strip has resulted in obtaining intelligence materials on senior Hamas officials. For example, two different photos of the head of Hamas' military wing, Mohammad Deif, were published, in which his condition appears to be better than previously thought in Israel.