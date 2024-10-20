Harris doesn't deny Gaza 'genocide' during student forum; Trump: 'Bibi wouldn't listen to Biden'

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. president Donald Trump said during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania overnight between Saturday and Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him he "wouldn’t listen" to U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone call that took place close to the event.

"Bibi called me today and he said, it's pretty incredible, but he wouldn't listen to Biden because if he did, they wouldn't be in this position," Trump said, using the prime minister's nickname.

Trump said he talked to Nentanyahu today and Bibi told him he's not listening to Biden pic.twitter.com/mlrP2xl4LB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2024

Talking about U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris , the Democratic candidate, Trump said at the rally: "She’s worse than him [Biden], she’s not as smart as him. And I’m not saying he’s the smartest — but she’s not as smart as him."

Meanwhile, Harris was filmed agreeing with a pro-Palestinian protester who accused Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza during an event with students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. This marked the first time Harris referred to the situation in Gaza by using the term.

During the event, which took place last Thursday, Harris said, "I am so invested in all of you, in every way" – at which point the pro-Palestinian student interrupted, asking, "And in genocide, right? Billions of dollars in genocide. Billions of dollars in genocide."

Harris agreeing with pro-Palestinian heckler ( Video: via X )

" I respect your right to speak. I’m speaking right now. I know what you’re speaking of. I want the cease-fire,” Harris said in response.

The keffiyeh-wearing protester proceeded to shout: "But what about the genocide?” and added as he was escorted out, "19,000 children are dead, and you won’t call it a genocide. Israel is committing genocide."

"What he’s talking about, it’s real,” Harris told the audience after the man was escorted out. “That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today but it’s real, and I respect his voice."

"The statements made don’t reflect the position of the Biden-Harris administration or the vice president’s stance,” Harris’ representative later told Ynet. Her campaign sources added that Harris didn’t agree with the protester, and "when security escorted him out, she made a general statement about the need to end the war, and expressed empathy for the genuine feelings that the issue evokes in many people after he left.”

1 View gallery Pro-Palestinan protester at Harris' event ( Photo: via X )

“However, she didn’t agree with defining the war as a genocide, and she has not expressed such a stance in the past, as this is not her position,” the statement added.

The statements of both Harris and Trump come a little over two weeks before the U.S. election on November 5, against the backdrop of the Biden administration's threats of a weapons embargo on Israel if it continues to block the transfer of American humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Harris faced a setback last week after the American-Arab political lobby AAPAC announced it wouldn’t endorse any presidential candidate for the first time since its establishment in 1998, citing that "both candidates blindly support Israel."

