Trump: 'Bibi has been very strong, not listening to Biden'

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed on Sunday he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "like two days ago," despite the Prime Minister's Office saying no such conversation took place.
In an interview with Fox News aired on Sunday, the Republican candidate was asked about the fact that U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Netanyahu only after a seven-week hiatus, to which he responded it was "pathetic."
"Like two days ago and he came to my house in Florida, Mar-a-Lago with his wife who was lovely," Trump said, referring to Netanyahu and his wife, Sara. "I can tell you that Bibi has been very strong. He's not listening to Biden," he added, calling the prime minister by his nickname.
During the call that the U.S. president had with Netanyahu after the extended silence, Biden asked the prime minister to scale back Israeli strikes in Beirut. Indeed, in the days following, Israel refrained from attacking the Lebanese capital.
The Prime Minister's Office said Netanyahu's call with Biden was "businesslike. Israel always listens attentively to the issues raised by our ally, the United States, but the prime minister ultimately makes decisions based on Israel's national interests."
Regarding coordination with the U.S., the Prime Minister's Office said: "There's ongoing communication with them and we listen to their concerns, just as we explain our perspective and analysis. Israel will do whatever is necessary to protect itself."
