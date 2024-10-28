IDF soldier seriously injured by antii-tank missile in Jabaliya dies of injuries

Major Guy Yaacov Nezri, 25, from Atlit, commander of a platoon in the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Brigade, died of his wounds after being severely wounded in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip on October 19, the IDF announced on Monday evening. Since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023, 772 soldiers have fallen, including 361 who were killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Nezri was seriously injured in the incident in which Staff Sergeant Ofir Berkovich, 20, from Modi'in Maccabim Reut, and Sergeant Elishai Young, 19, from Dimona, were killed after being hit by anti-tank missile fire in the battle in Jabaliya in northern Gaza. He is survived by his parents, a twin sister and a brother. His funeral will be held in Atlit.

3 View gallery Major Guy Yaacov Nezri, 25 ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Tamar, his twin sister, posted a video of Nezri on Facebook, before his death was determined.

"Blessed are the people that have these men as their commanders. My brother, the hero who was seriously injured by anti-tank missile fire in Gaza, speaking to the students of the Hanasi School in Haifa, eight months before the injury. These are the words he chooses to use. We love life, fight for life, we are here to stay," she wrote.

Tamar added: "Our nation is a strong nation that has survived difficult wars and suffered many losses and has always stood on its feet, with its head held high. Today marks the anniversary of the Iron Swords War. Guy fought for a year for a better life in our country, that was the goal and that's where we're going. We are not afraid of a long journey. Guy is still hospitalized and fighting for his life. Devote this day to his healing and the healing of all the wounded of this war, who sacrificed their bodies and souls so that we can live here united and loving!"

3 View gallery Nezri: 'It's good to live for our country! And I'm not here to die'





In the meeting that his sister wrote about, Nezri told the students: "I want to tell you something else. It's good to live for our country. It's good to live for our country! And I'm not here to die. I'll tell you the truth, we are here to fight and remain alive, to appreciate the continuity of the nation of Israel. The people of Israel are a strong people, they will not remain as we saw them on October 7. This is not the people of Israel. It is a people that has experienced destruction - And just as it falls, it also gets up very quickly and becomes even stronger."

Major Guy Yaacov Nezri addresses students at the Hanasi School in Haifa



