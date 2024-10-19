IDF names 2 soldiers killed in battle in northern Gaza

The IDF reported on Saturday evening that Staff Sergeant Ofir Berkovich, 20, from Modi'in Maccabim Reut, and Sergeant Elishai Young, 19, from Dimona, both of the 401st Brigade's 52nd Armored Battalion, were killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip. Another 52nd Battalion officer was seriously wounded in the same incident.

Additionally, another officer from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Brigade was seriously wounded earlier Saturday by a drone strike in northern Israel.

1 View gallery Sergeant Elishai Young and Staff Sergeant Ofir Berkovich ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Since the beginning of the war, the IDF's death toll has reached 747, with 355 fatalities during the ground operations in Gaza.

The IDF's ground campaign in Jabaliya is ongoing, as part of efforts to prevent Hamas from regrouping. IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee shared footage of Gazan civilians evacuating the Jabaliya area, attributing the exodus to the "breaking of the fear barrier of Yahya Sinwar ," the elusive Hamas leader eliminated by Israeli forces on Thursday .

He said that "hundreds of civilians have begun to evacuate, with the IDF ensuring their safe passage through designated routes." Adraee also reported the capture of several terrorists in the area, some of whom were found with weapons magazines, while one carried a letter expressing his desire to die as a martyr.

Hundreds of civilians evacuating Jabaliya, northern Gaza ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Reuters reported on Saturday that Israel has "tightened the siege" around hospitals in Jabaliya. Local residents and medical sources claimed that Israeli forces were "bombarding homes and blocking the entry of medical and food supplies."

Earlier, the IDF announced that Givati Brigade combat teams had joined the 162nd Division in operations in the Jabaliya area. According to the IDF, division forces eliminated several terrorists in close-quarters combat, with the support of air force strikes.

In central Gaza, the 252nd Division directed airstrikes that destroyed military sites used by Hamas for sniper attacks and the placement of explosives. In Rafah, Nahal Brigade combat teams, under Gaza Division command, eliminated two terrorist cells threatening Israeli forces. Additionally, IDF units from the Bislach Brigade combat team engaged and killed armed terrorists during an exchange of fire.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: