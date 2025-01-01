Can Israel block a Palestinian State forever?

The idea of a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict has “poisoned the minds of the entire world” and will never solve the conflict, according to MK Simcha Rothman, a member of Israel’s National Religious Party.

Speaking to the ILTV News Podcast last week, Rothman called the two-state solution the “first step toward the destruction of the State of Israel” and vowed to do everything in his power to prevent it .

Last month, the Knesset Land of Israel Caucus began promoting the "Israel Security Law." This law requires a special majority of at least 80 MKs to approve any agreement involving territorial concessions, including in Judea and Samaria. If enacted, it would effectively block the establishment of a Palestinian state in any future arrangement.

This marks the third piece of related legislation introduced since October 7. The first two were passed with overwhelming support. In February, the Knesset approved a resolution sponsored by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state. That resolution specifically targeted the unilateral creation of such a state amid reports of international discussions about recognizing a Palestinian state without a peace agreement with Israel.

In July, the Knesset passed another resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state, even as part of a negotiated settlement. This resolution was co-sponsored by coalition and right-wing opposition parties, with backing from Benny Gantz’s centrist National Unity Party.

“The Knesset of Israel firmly opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state west of Jordan. The establishment of a Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel will pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region,” the resolution stated.

Rothman told ILTV that this latest initiative is the “last leg” in the effort to prevent such a state. The proposed law would ensure that the government cannot cede Jerusalem, territorial waters, or land beyond the Green Line—including Judea, Samaria, or the Jordan Valley—without a referendum or the approval of 80 MKs.

“We want to extend it now that everyone understands the dangers of a Palestinian state, especially so close to our cities and communities,” Rothman explained. “This protection should also apply to Judea and Samaria, ensuring the State of Israel cannot create a Palestinian state through an agreement or any other means.”

This legislative push comes as former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House, with a stated goal of brokering peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Saudi leaders have indicated that progress toward a Palestinian state is a prerequisite for any peace agreement.

Rothman, however, dismissed concerns that the legislation would hinder negotiations.

“In any negotiation, you say at the beginning what is not on the table,” he said. “For Israel, a Palestinian state is not on the table. You can find another solution.”

He pointed to numerous alternatives to a two-state solution proposed over the years that could provide Palestinians with rights and autonomy without compromising Israel’s security. Rothman highlighted a recent plan by former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman called “One Jewish State.” The plan proposes granting Palestinians citizenship or residency in Israel, with civil authority over their daily lives while benefiting from living in Israel. However, it would bar them from voting in national elections, preserving Jewish governance of the State of Israel. Friedman compared this arrangement to the relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States.

“The peace agreement with the Saudis that we all want will happen when they understand that peace cannot be based on something we see as the destruction of the State of Israel,” Rothman said. “If you want peace with us, you don’t want to destroy the State of Israel.”

He emphasized the importance of preserving Judea and Samaria, calling it the “biblical heartland” of the country. This region, he said, is where many significant events in the Bible took place, including in ancient Shiloh, Bethel, and Hebron, all of which have deep Jewish religious ties. Rothman argued that fighting for a Jewish state in Israel is meaningless if key locations like Jerusalem and Hebron are abandoned.