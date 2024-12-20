Proposed law seeks to block Palestinian statehood

The Knesset's Land of Israel Caucus is set to push the "Israel Security Law," which would require at least 80 MKs to approve any agreement involving territorial concessions, including those in Judea and Samaria. This law aims to block the creation of a Palestinian state in future agreements.

TERRITORIAL SAFEGUARDS ( ILTV )

At the initiative of the Land of Israel Caucus, the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, led by MK Simcha Rothman—who also co-chairs the Caucus—will soon hold hearings on a proposed bill to expand Israel's Referendum Law. The amendment would apply to all of Judea and Samaria, as well as to Israel's territorial waters.

The bill, backed by 23 MKs from factions like Likud, Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit, Shas, and others, calls for Rothman to convene a special hearing to amend Israel’s Basic Law: Referendum. The amendment would require a referendum or a special majority of 80 MKs to approve any deal involving territorial transfers or the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Notably, this law would close the loophole that allowed former Prime Minister Yair Lapid to transfer territorial waters to Lebanon in a previous agreement.