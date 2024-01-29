Haifa terrorist who rammed IDF soldier and brandished an axe is Arab-Israeli

The terrorist from Monday's terror attack near an Israeli Navy base in Haifa has been identified as Wasim Abu al-Hijaa, a 27-year-old resident of the Arab Israeli city of Tamra in the Galilee. Police forces arrived at his residence on Monday afternoon.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The terrorist is accused of ramming his vehicle into an IDF soldier near the base in Haifa and then crashing his car into wall – the hole that opened into the wall indicating the impact's force. Subsequently, the terrorist exited his vehicle, ran 200 meters toward the gate of the Navy's training base while wielding an axe, and was shot dead by a naval officer who arrived at the scene. Another axe was found in his car.

2 View gallery The scene of the terror attack in Haifa ( Photo: Jack Guez/AFP )

Initial reports about the Haifa terror attack were received around 10:45 a.m., and Magen David Adom teams took the injured soldier, who suffered severe leg injuries, to Rambam Hospital located near the incident. It was reported that he suffered serious injuries to his legs but is in stable condition and there is no immediate threat to his life

MDA paramedic Hana Zohar described the scene. "When we arrived at the location, we saw the injured man lying near the wall, conscious but suffering severe lower limb injuries. We provided medical treatment, including bandaging and pain relief medication, and evacuated him with intensive care to the hospital. His condition is severe but stable," she said.

2 View gallery The hole in the wall following the collision of the vehicle ( Photo: Lior El-Hai )

In images circulated taken from the scene, the neutralized terrorist is seen lying on the road with soldiers standing nearby, holding rifles. The images also show the car that crashed into the base wall, showing the impact's significant damage.

Later, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai visited the scene and said in a statement that the police were on high alert due to the ongoing security tensions during the war.