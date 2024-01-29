Man seriously hurt in Haifa terror attack

A 20-year old man was seriously hurt in a suspected terror attack in Haifa on Sunday. He was runover near the naval base in the city and the assailant then crashed his car into the base walls and ran out toward the gate carrying an ax before he was shot dead.
According to medical emergency teams from MDA, the injured man was suffering serious wounds to his legs and was taken to hospital.
"When we arrived, we saw the injured man on the ground with his legs badly hurt. We administered initial medical care including bandaging the wounds and medication for t6he pain and rushed him to hospital," the paramedic who was on the scene said.