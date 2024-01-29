Man seriously hurt in Haifa terror attack

20-year old suffers serious wounds to his legs after assailant runs him over with a car and then attempting to enter a naval base yielding an ax, before being shot dead

Lior El-Hai|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
Haifa

Scene of a Haifa terror attack
(MDA)

A 20-year old man was seriously hurt in a suspected terror attack in Haifa on Sunday. He was runover near the naval base in the city and the assailant then crashed his car into the base walls and ran out toward the gate carrying an ax before he was shot dead.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
According to medical emergency teams from MDA, the injured man was suffering serious wounds to his legs and was taken to hospital.
1 View gallery
זירת ניסיון פיגוע בחיפהזירת ניסיון פיגוע בחיפה
Aftermath of a Haifa terror attack
(Photo: MDA)
"When we arrived, we saw the injured man on the ground with his legs badly hurt. We administered initial medical care including bandaging the wounds and medication for t6he pain and rushed him to hospital," the paramedic who was on the scene said.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""