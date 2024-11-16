Iran and Qatar behind South Africa’s World Court case against Israel, report claims

A new report by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) alleges financial and political involvement by Iran and Qatar in South Africa’s December 2023 case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

According to the New York-based ISGAP, South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC), which was nearing bankruptcy, received substantial donations from the two nations just days after filing the ICC claim.

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola attended the swearing-in of Iranian President Masoud Pezhkian in Tehran last July, the report states. During the visit, Lamola met with Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, who praised him for advancing the ICC case. Bagheri called Lamola "an innovative diplomat" and reiterated Iran’s full support for South Africa’s role in the legal effort.

The report estimates that initiating an ICC case requires approximately $10.5 million, with total legal costs reaching $79 million, necessitating a complex network of international legal experts. ISGAP concludes that such costs suggest significant external funding.

Rumors of Iranian involvement have circulated in South Africa, particularly among opposition leaders. However, ANC officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have refused to disclose the origins of a mysterious donation that helped the party recover from nearly $30 million in debt just before filing the case.

ISGAP also highlighted a surge in trade between South Africa and Qatar, which grew from $307 million to nearly $1 billion over the past decade, indicating strengthened economic ties. The report suggests Iran views South Africa as a strategic hub to bypass Western sanctions and leverage access to sensitive technologies like satellite interception, hacking and missile guidance.

In exchange, South Africa has supported Iran’s inclusion in the BRICS economic bloc, granting Tehran access to international funding despite U.S. sanctions.

The report further notes that 45 of the 574 citations in South Africa’s ICC filing came from organizations openly critical of Israel. This raises questions about the case's credibility, ISGAP argues.

Among the cited sources is Al-Haq, an NGO designated as a terror organization by Israel, though this classification has been rejected by the U.S. and Europe.

Another is the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, led by Raji Sourani, who previously served prison time in Israel for membership in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which is designated as a terror organization by Israel, the U.S., the UK, the EU, Canada, Australia and Japan

The ANC and its allies have not commented on the allegations.

