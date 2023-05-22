Women's faces back on store shelves in Bnei Brak

The concealing of women's faces revealed by Ynet on Friday caused sharp reactions from women's organizations and was interpreted as the continuation of the surrender to the ultra-Orthodox, which began with the agreement to the stickers on the women's faces and continued with the compromise reached with Rabbi Yitzchak Landa of Bnei Brak, which was intended to please all sectors by replacing the packaging with ones without a picture women.

The concealing of women's faces revealed by Ynet on Friday caused sharp reactions from women's organizations and was interpreted as the continuation of the surrender to the ultra-Orthodox, which began with the agreement to the stickers on the women's faces and continued with the compromise reached with Rabbi Yitzchak Landa of Bnei Brak, which was intended to please all sectors by replacing the packaging with ones without a picture women.

The concealing of women's faces revealed by Ynet on Friday caused sharp reactions from women's organizations and was interpreted as the continuation of the surrender to the ultra-Orthodox, which began with the agreement to the stickers on the women's faces and continued with the compromise reached with Rabbi Yitzchak Landa of Bnei Brak, which was intended to please all sectors by replacing the packaging with ones without a picture women.