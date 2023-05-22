Women's faces back on store shelves in Bnei Brak

After Ynet reported that Shufersal's Be chain covered women's faces on hair products at the request of rabbis, the company decided to uncover them again; CEO: 'I oppose the exclusion of women from the public sphere'

Navit Sommer, Korin Elbaz Alush|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Two days after Ynet reported that Shufersal's Be chain branch in Bnei Brak used purple stickers to cover women's faces on hair products on its shelves at the request of local rabbis, the women's faces have returned, following harsh criticism.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>
The concealing of women's faces revealed by Ynet on Friday caused sharp reactions from women's organizations and was interpreted as the continuation of the surrender to the ultra-Orthodox, which began with the agreement to the stickers on the women's faces and continued with the compromise reached with Rabbi Yitzchak Landa of Bnei Brak, which was intended to please all sectors by replacing the packaging with ones without a picture women.

2 View gallery
המוצרים חזרו למדפיםהמוצרים חזרו למדפים
Women's faces return to products in the Be chain in Bnei Brak

The CEO of the Be chain Einat Peled Shapira, said on Sunday: "As we also said on Friday, adjustments were made in the branch so that there is no concealment of women's faces on any product. It is clear that, as a woman who serves as the CEO of the network, I am strongly and unequivocally opposed to the exclusion of women from the public sphere, therefore from the moment I learned about the case at the Bnei Brak branch, which has been operating in this format for many years, it was important for me to examine the issue in depth and create a dialogue in order to come to a solution that is acceptable to all parties and reflects the network's values."
2 View gallery
מכבדים את כל האוכלוסיות חוץ מנשים. הושחתו פנים של נשים על מוצרים ברשת beמכבדים את כל האוכלוסיות חוץ מנשים. הושחתו פנים של נשים על מוצרים ברשת be
Women's faces were hidden on products in the Be chain in Bnei Brak
(Photo: Abigail Uzi)
Apparently Shufersal finally decided to side with the vast majority of its customers – the liberal public, even if this comes at the expense of the single branch located in the heart of Bnei Brak which, according to reports, operates a kind of kosher watchdog that decides what is allowed and what is not allowed for the public that it represents.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""