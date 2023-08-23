Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin reported killed in plane crash in Russia

Russian media reported Wednesday evening that a private plane crashed in the Tver region of Russia north of the capital, Moscow. According to TASS state media reports, 10 people were killed in the crash: seven passengers and three crew members. The plane was on its way from Moscow to St. Petersburg, according to reports.

Russia's Civil Aviation Authority said Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group of mercenaries, "was on the passenger list" of the plane that crashed. There is no confirmation of this report yet, and it is not clear if he was actually on the plane. The BBC and CNN have already reported on their websites that Prigozhin was killed in a crash in Russia. The plane reportedly was registered to Prigozhin.

2 View gallery Yevgeny Prigozhin is reported to have died in a private plane crash ( Photo: AFP )

Prigozhin led a revolt in June against the head of the Russian army - in protest of the conduct of the war in Ukraine. The rebellion ended only a day later, and Prigozhin was sent into exile in Belarus with some of his mercenaries.

Just Tuesday, Prigozhin published his first video since the rebellion: the video, in which it is not clear when it was recorded, was apparently filmed in Africa and shows Prigozhin in a desert area wearing a military uniform and armed with a rifle. In the video, Prigozhin promised that his people would make the continent more "happy and free."

2 View gallery Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group of mercenaries, in his first video since the attempted coup ( Photo: Reuters )

In an earlier recording of Prigozhin, from Belarus, he is seen talking to his fighters and declaring that the Wagner Group is ready to increase its presence in Africa. Prigozhin called the mercenaries of his private military company to prepare for a possible trip to Africa.