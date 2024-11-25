His Chabad emissary son was killed by terrorists in Mumbai: 'It s happening to us all over again'

Holzberg calls on others to learn from his grandson's example. "I wish we would learn from him and try to follow his path, smiling at everyone, loving everyone. When my son was murdered, no one asked whether he was from the Likud or Labor, whether he was right or left, whether he was secular or religious. When they came to kill Zvi they didn't think about whether he was from the right or the left, secular or religious. This is the point that needs to be conveyed from Zvi's story and Gabi's story - that everyone should take care of everyone. For example, everyone considers the hostages in the tunnels as if they were their own family. We are in a time with many orphans, families with parents who have lost sons. Think about them, take care of them, and everyone will take stock of themselves, how can they take care of someone else. That's how we will receive a great blessing and a complete redemption."