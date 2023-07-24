Judicial reform opponents clash with police as protests escalate

Protesters firing fireworks in Tel Aviv ( Video: Daniel Kay )





At least 15 protesters against the government’s judicial reform legislation have been arrested on Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway Monday night, the police reported. Four policemen were reportedly injured in clashes with protesters.

The demonstrators claim that the police have used excessive force against them, alleging that officers choked and punched them, saying they "cannot recall such brutality." Two sections of the Ayalon Highway are still smoldering after being set on fire by the protesters.

5 View gallery Police evacuate an injured protester on Ayalon Highway ( Photo: Nimrod Glickman )

Police water cannon dispersing protesters in Tel Aviv ( Video: Israel Police )





Police have made extensive use of mounted policemen and water cannons throughout the day in an attempt to disperse protesters obstructing roads, with reports of direct water jets blasted at crowds of demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two suspects at the Ra'anana Junction on charges of disturbing public order. According to the police, the two protesters who were arrested did not comply with police instructions.

5 View gallery Protesters light fire on a Tel Aviv road ( Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP )

5 View gallery Tel Aviv's Ayalon Highway blocked by protesters ( Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP )

A clash broke out between right-wing protesters supporting the reform and residents of Kibbutz Hatzerim in the Negev, after the demonstrators attempted to block the entrance to the kibbutz.

A security officer from the kibbutz discharged his firearm into the air during the confrontation with the protesters. Police forces arrived at the scene and detained seven suspects, including the security officer, for further investigation.

5 View gallery Protesters in Tel Aviv ( Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP )

5 View gallery Protesters clash with police in Jerusalem ( Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters )

Reform opponent fires warning shot during argument with reform supporters





National Unity Party Chairman Benny Gantz tweeted, "On the eve of Tisha B'Av, gunshots in the air and protesters being rammed. I call on all sides, all Israeli citizens - we are all brothers, violence must not be tolerated. Continue to express your opinions, protest, demonstrate - but do not cross red lines. We are brothers."