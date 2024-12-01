Hamas signals flexibility on gradual IDF withdrawal from Gaza, report says

Palestinian sources tell Asharq al-Awsat terror group also willing to allow PA to control Rafah border crossing in exchange for return of displaced Gazans to enclave's north

Einav Halabi, Itamar Eichner|
Hamas has shown increased willingness to agree to a cease-fire deal that includes a phased withdrawal of IDF troops from the Gaza Strip, pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat reported on Sunday, citing Palestinian sources.
Hamas had previously demanded a complete withdrawal and an end to the war before releasing hostages held since the October 7 massacre.
2 View gallery
הרס ברצועת עזההרס ברצועת עזה
Khalil al-Hayya, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Mohammed Salem / Reuters, Erin Schaff/ Reuters, Carlos Osorio / AP, Alex Kolomoisky)
The terrorist group is reportedly prepared to allow the Palestinian Authority (PA) to manage the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in exchange for the return of displaced Gazans to northern areas of the coastal enclave.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration is pushing for an agreement before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January 2025. Trump, after receiving Israeli assessments indicating that half of the 101 hostages are believed to be alive, has expressed interest in advancing a deal.
Hamas posts video of hostage Edan Alexander
Hamas escalated its psychological warfare on Saturday by releasing a video of captive American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, pleading with Trump to work for his release along with other hostages.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that Israel will not agree to a cessation of the war until Hamas' military and governance capabilities are dismantled but is committed to securing the release of hostages. After the video surfaced, Netanyahu emphasized that efforts to bring all hostages home are ongoing.
2 View gallery
צעדת מחאה בירושלים בסימן שנה לעסקת החטופים בהשתתפות משפחות חטופיםצעדת מחאה בירושלים בסימן שנה לעסקת החטופים בהשתתפות משפחות חטופים
Families of hostages call for their immediate release
(Photo: Ammar Awad / Reuters)
A Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Saturday for talks with Egypt’s intelligence chief Major General Hassan Rashad. Egypt is working to mediate a hostage deal and promote internal Palestinian reconciliation.
Meanwhile, Israel has resumed negotiations with Qatar and the United States, despite the former's earlier announcement that it would reduce its mediating role.
The families of hostages have intensified pressure on the Israeli government, criticizing its willingness to agree to a cease-fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon while resisting a similar arrangement in Gaza.
