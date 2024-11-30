Hamas releases propaganda video of captive IDF soldier Idan Alexander

Hamas released on Saturday a video showing Idan Alexander, an Israeli-American lone soldier who was abducted during the October 7 terrorist attack and has been held captive in Gaza for 421 days.

In the video, Alexander says that he has been held in captivity for more than 420 days and appeals to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as an American citizen.

Alexander's family has yet to confirm the video's contents, which are presumed to have been scripted by his captors as part of psychological warfare.

Alexander, a lone soldier who immigrated to Israel and enlisted in the army, spoke with his mother on October 7, during a Shabbat he chose to remain on base for, despite not being obligated to do so.

His mother, Yael, had visited him in Israel during Sukkot, and before returning to his unit on October 2, they had spent time together touring Jaffa. "Even though, as a lone soldier, he didn’t have to stay on base when his mom visited, he insisted. He didn’t want someone else to take his place," Yael recounted. "On the eve of the second day of Sukkot, we had a video call from the sukkah with the whole family. He had just finished a guard shift and told us about his next one at 5 a.m."

When the first rocket sirens sounded, Yael immediately messaged Idan. “We’re safe,” he responded. After the second siren, he stopped replying, but managed to call and said, "Mom, you wouldn’t believe what’s happening here. I’m seeing terrible things, like World War II. I got hit by shrapnel on my helmet, but I’m okay."

Months later, Yael shared that she had received sporadic signs of life from him. "Idani chose to enlist, and my poor boy—he was abducted. So that’s it? They don’t bring him back?" she said. "My son thought he was doing the most noble thing, protecting the State of Israel, but the moment he was kidnapped, it’s like the state broke its contract with him."

Describing the first sign of life, Yael said, "On October 7, many of the released hostages said they saw Idan. They had all been gathered in a room before being separated into groups. An older woman from Nir Oz who was later released was the first to tell me about him. That Shabbat, she sat across from him while he was handcuffed in uniform and asked, ‘Where are you from, soldier?’ They started talking. She asked for water for him and that they loosen his handcuffs so he could drink. She even told him, ‘I hope it’s okay for me to say, but you’re very handsome. I’m a grandmother, so I can say that.’ He told her he was from America and that his mom was in Tel Aviv. They really had a conversation.

"But then it was interrupted. They were told to get up and were separated into groups—elderly, young people, women and Thai workers. From what I understand, the Thai workers were used as 'service providers' between the cells. After they were released, they told me about Idan, too. Since they only knew English, they asked him to speak to the captors and explain that they weren’t Israeli. They said Idan really helped them. They were terrified and didn’t know who to talk to, and Idan was there for them."

The third account of Alexander’s captivity came from a teenager abducted from Nir Oz and later released. The boy saw Alexander on October 7 when he entered the room where they were held. Alexander smiled at him, sat nearby, and reassured him: "You’re civilians, you’ll get out of here quickly—don’t worry. It’s all politics."

The teen said this calmed him, but they were soon separated. Later, while heading to shower in the tunnels, guards instructed the teen not to look around, but he glanced sideways and saw Alexander and others. He approached them and spoke briefly, noting that Alexander seemed fine.

A fourth testimony came from a woman abducted with her husband. She recounted being brought into the same room as the teen and Alexander, terrified. Alexander smiled at her and invited her to sit next to him, reassuring her and her husband: "You’re civilians, not involved in this mess. You’ll be released." She said his calm demeanor helped them breathe a little easier. "He wasn’t crying or upset," she added, recalling that he and the boy were unshackled by then, likely because they weren’t considered a threat.

These updates from released hostages gave Alexander’s mother some relief but also deep sadness. "They gave me air but filled me with grief. I just want my Idan out of there," she said.

