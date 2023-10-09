Egypt says Israel ignored warnings Hamas planned major offensive

Israel warned Israel of a pending Hamas attack ten days before terrorists breached the border and took control of military bases, and communities, killing more than 700 and taking 150 captive including women and children.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

"We have warned them an explosion of the situation is coming, and very soon, and it would be big. But they underestimated such warnings,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to discuss the content of sensitive intelligence discussions with the media, told The Associated Press.

2 View gallery ( צילום: EPA, AP )

The Egyptian official said the Israelis were concentrated on the tension on the West Bank and did not consider the Gaza ruling terror group to be a threat despite repeated warningד that the Egyptians though were not being taken seriously.

Israel denied reports of efforts by Qatar and Egypt to bring about a prisoner swap that would see the Israeli woman and children held by Hamas in Gaza freed in exchange for 36 Palestinian women held in Israel.

2 View gallery Israelis kidnapped by Hamas to Gaza

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel. The USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, and its approximately 5,000 sailors and deck of warplanes will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers in a show of force that is meant to be ready to respond to anything, from possibly interdicting additional weapons from reaching Hamas and conducting surveillance.