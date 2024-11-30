IDF strikes Hezbollah targets amid "cease-fire violations"

The IDF said on Saturday that it had struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon that posed a threat to Israel and were violations of the cease-fire agreement.

"In one case, armed operatives were observed loading a vehicle with RPGs, boxes of ammunition, and other military equipment," the military said adding that the vehicle was attacked from the air.

"Hezbollah terrorists were also identified approaching Hezbollah structures in southern Lebanon. The IAF struck the terrorists. IDF forces subsequently located weapons, including grenades and guns, on the terrorists. In addition, a short while ago, terrorist activity in a Hezbollah facility with rocket launchers was identified in the area of Sidon in southern Lebanon. The IAF struck the launchers," the military said in a statement.

Residents of South Lebanon were warned to remain away from the area south of the Litani in a message from the IDF's Arabic language spokesperson who said the curfew imposed by the forces will remain in place from 5PM on Saturday until 7 Am on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the military said its forces in South Lebanon located Hezbollah arms and munitions hidden in a mosque in South Lebanon.

The military confirmed that it has attacked the Syria – Lebanon border area to prevent arms from crossing into Lebanon to be used by Hezbollah.