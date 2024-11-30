IDF thwarts drone strikes from east, locates Hezbollah weapons in mosque

The IDF navy on Saturday, shot down a hostile drone over the Mediterranean Sea, heading toward Israel from the east. No sirens were activated. Earlier the military said another drone heading from the east was shot down using aerial defenses.
In an announcement the IDF spokesperson's unit said troops operating in South Lebanon uncovered a weapons' cash hidden by Hezbollah in a local mosque.
The military also said it had launched a series of strike on the Syrian side of the Lebanon-Syria border. Attacks in the area were previously described as efforts to stop the flow of arms to Hezbollah.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Meanwhile in Syria the offensive launched by the Islamist opposition groups continued. Russian and Syrian air force jets were attempting to thwart the attack. According to reports in the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese Al Mayadeen network, the rebels took control of 60% of the city and had enforced a curfew on its residents. They had taken over Syrian Army positions, were removing Syrian, Hezbollah and Iranian flags and raising their own.
The Syrian regime closed off the roads leading to the airport in Aleppo as they attempted to counter the offensive.