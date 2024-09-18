Gallant says 'new phase in war' as Netanyahu vows to return northern residents home

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Wednesday that Israel "is on the verge of a new phase in the war. This is not Hamas — we’re dealing with something different, and we need to prepare accordingly."

At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi discussed the movement of the war to the north.

The comments of the three leaders came hours after the explosions of Hezbollah-distributed walkie talkies in Lebanon , which killed at least nine people and injured at least 300, and a day after thousands were injured in the explosion of Hezbollah-distributed pagers.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visits Ramat David Air Force ( Photo: Ariel Harmoni, Ministry of Defense )

During a visit to the Ramat David Air Force, Gallant addressed the escalating tensions on the northern border with Lebanon. Without directly referencing the recent explosion of beepers and communication devices, he said, "The center of gravity is moving north. We are diverting forces, resources, and energy toward the north. We are entering a new phase of the war – one that demands courage, determination, and perseverance."

"“We have not forgotten the hostages and we have not forgotten our tasks in the south. This is our duty and we are performing it at the same time. This operation involves all branches, and the mission is clear and simple: to bring the residents of northern communities back to their homes in safety," Gallant emphasized.

He highlighted the IDF's successes, saying, "When you look at the current situation, the IDF is achieving excellent results, working in tandem with the Shin Bet, Mossad, and all relevant bodies. The outcomes are highly impressive. There is full coordination across the system, and unity in pursuing our goals between the prime minister, the chief of staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of Mossad, and myself. Everything is dedicated to one objective: bringing the residents of the north back home."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a short message on Wednesday evening: "I already said - we will return the residents of the north safely to their homes. And that's exactly what we'll do." Shortly after his announcement, the prime minister's motorcade was spotted near Mossad headquarte

2 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Col. Herzi Halevi, held a situational assessment in the Northern Command ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Col. Herzi Halevi, held a simultaneous situational assessment in the Northern Command with the members of the General Staff Forum, and confirmed the attack and defense plans for the northern arena.

"We are very determined to create the security conditions that will return the residents to their homes, to the communities, with a high level of security, and we are ready to do all that is required to bring about these things. Throughout the war for almost a year, we have been fighting in Gaza with two main goals, as well as others - dismantling Hamas and returning the hostages. We have achieved a lot, and we still have further forward to go," he said.