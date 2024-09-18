New attack across Lebanon: 3 killed and over 100 injured, fires in houses and vehicle

A day after the unprecedented operation in which thousands of pagers exploded across Lebanon , explosions again are heard in Beirut and in other areas across Lebanon. According to reports from Lebanon, late on Wednesday afternoon hand-held radios or walkie-talkies exploded in several areas of Beirut and southern and eastern Lebanon.

At least three people were killed and hundreds were injured in the explosions of the devices. Many of the injured were hit in the stomach and hands. Lebanon's health ministry reported that over 100 were wounded.

Hand-held radios explode at funeral for son of Hezbollah lawmaker on Wednesday

According to the reports, there are casualties in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, and in Saida in southern Lebanon and Baalbeck in eastern Lebanon. The explosions occurred in many houses, as well as in vehicles, according to local reports. A security official told the Reuters news agency that the hand-held radios that exploded Wednesday are different from the pagers that exploded on Tuesday.

The radios were purchased by Hezbollah about five months ago, around the same time as the pagers, a security source told Reuters. Al Jazeera reported that the devices that exploded were the icom f82 model.

3 View gallery Exploded walkie talkie in Beirut





3 View gallery The icomv82 hand-held radio used by HEzabollah

A security official told CNN that according to the initial tests, there were between 15 and 20 explosions in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, and a similar number in southern Lebanon. According to him, the walkie-talkies were less used than the pagers that exploded Tuesday.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that solar energy systems exploded in several houses in southern Lebanon, at the same time as the explosion of the walkie talkies in large areas of the country.

According to Sky News in Arabic, the explosions happened at the same time as the funeral of the son of Hezbollah parliament member, Ali Amar, in Dahiyeh; footage taken at the funeral show panic at the moment of the explosion.

Sources told the Voice of the Capitol news website, which is affiliated with the Syrian opposition, that "high frequency waves were sent that caused equipment and broadcasting stations to explode."





Footage of the first explosions on Wednesday





The Voice of the Capital also reported that the Syrian regime also called on all security forces and military units to turn off wireless devices, disconnect switchboards and use wired communication.

Top Hezbollah official Hashem Safeiddine on Wednesday afternoon said that the group is entering a 'new phase' in the conflict with Israel and that "punishment is certainly coming.'

Also on Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the pager blasts targeting Hezbollah indicate "a serious risk of a dramatic escalation in Lebanon and everything must be done to avoid that escalation."





3 View gallery Aftermath of walkie talkie explosion in Beirut

"Obviously the logic of making all these devices explode is to do it as a pre-emptive strike before a major military operation," he told reporters.

Sky News correspondent Alex Crawford was at a funeral in Beirut for four people killed in Tuesday's attacks. She described the "small sound of something popping" when the explosions occured.

"We came out to try and found out what the sound was and people were running. People were covered in blood," she says. "There was blood on a car."

She also reported that Hezbollah operatives collected the devices of funeral-goers and took the batteries out of them