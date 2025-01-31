Freed Thai hostages talk about Hamas captivity: 'Struggled to breath, spoke in Arabic'

A day after arriving in Israel following more than 15 months in Hamas captivity, five Thai nationals freed from Gaza are sharing new details about their time in captivity.

In a meeting Friday with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, the former hostages described enduring relentless bombings and frequent hunger. "Sometimes there was food, sometimes there wasn’t," one of them said.

The men—Sathian Suwannakham, 34; Pongsak Thenna, 35; Bannawat Seathao, 27; Watchara Sriaoun, 32; and Surasak Lamnau, 30—confirmed they were held underground in tunnels for the entire 482 days of their captivity. They struggled to breathe in the cramped conditions and were separated into two groups—two held together and the other three elsewhere.

They said they communicated with their captors mainly in English but also learned some Arabic during their imprisonment. Since their release, they have spent hours on the phone reconnecting with their families in Thailand, who are expected to arrive in Israel soon at the government’s expense.

Sa’ar praised their resilience, telling them, "You are strong. I wish you and your families good health, freedom, and a good life."

Thailand’s ambassador to Israel, Pannabha Chandraramya, who accompanied Sa’ar on the visit, called their release "the happiest day of my life," adding, "This is a day of good news for me, my country, and the world."

Dr. Osnat Levtzion-Korach, director of the hospital where the men are receiving care, said their condition is stable despite the severe hardships they endured. "They suffered from extreme hunger, spending long periods with little to no food. Some were held in tunnels, while others were kept in dark rooms above ground," she said. "Our main goal now is to help them regain control over their lives."