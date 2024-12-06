Father & Son from Golan, arrested for spying for Iran, Shin Bet says

The Shin Bet said on Friday that it had arrested a father and son from the north last month, on suspicion of spying for Iran in the course of the war. According to the security service 21 Tahrir Safadi from the Druze village of Mas'ade on the Golan Heights on instructions from his father Bassem, gathered information for the Shiite axis in recent years.

The son was arrested and his father, who was arrested once in 2016 for supporting terrorism and inciting violence on social media, was being held under administrative detention on orders of Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Shin Bet arrests father, son suspected of spying for Iran ( Police )





He collected intelligence on military deployment and activity in the area that was given to Husam a-Salam Tawfik Zidan, a journalist in the Iranian Alalm network, who resides in Damascus and has been working for the Palestinian branch in the Quds force tasked with assisting Palestinian groups in instigating terror attacks against Israelis.

Father and son were directed by the journalist and carried out missions including photographic military movements, soldiers and equipment.

According to the security forces, Tahrir continued to work for his Iranian handler during the war and provided information about exact locations that Hezbollah launched missiles had landed. He was indicted on charges of espionage.

The investigation revealed once again how the Shiite axis led by Iran, has been working to advance terror attacks in Israel, enlisting Israeli citizens to spy on their behalf," the Shin Bet and Israel Police said in a joint statement.

"The security services and the police view any contact with the Iranian axis operatives with the utmost severity and consider their espionage as a danger to the state of Israel and its people. We will continue to act under our authority and the law and use any measures at our disposal to thwart these threats and bring those involved to justice."