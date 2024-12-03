'The way to bring the hostages home': Israeli leaders praise Trump's tough talk on Hamas and hostages

Israelis hope that the words of US President-elect Donald Trump - who stated that "if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East" – will advance the talks to renew the deal for the release of the 101 hostages held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The words of the new-old president have were posted on the Truth Social platform late Monday after his meeting with the prime minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida.

Trump's words have been welcomed throughout Israel, against the hope that they will advance the release of the 101 hostages who have been held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip for 424 days.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump meet at Mar a Lago in July ( Photo: Amos Ben Gershon, GPO )

Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump for his words at the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday in Nahariya in northern Israel. “"I want to thank President Trump for his strong statement yesterday. It is a very strong statement which makes it clear that there is one party responsible for this situation — and that is Hamas. Hamas must release the hostages.”

"The terrorist organization is required to release the hostages," Netanyahu continued. "President Trump put the emphasis in the right place — on Hamas, and not on the Israeli government, as is customary in some places.

“We will continue to do everything to release them, and whoever harms them will be killed. This is what President Trump also said yesterday, and it adds validity to this statement."





President Isaac Herzog also thanked his American counterpart. In a tweet he posted on his account on the X platform, he wrote in English: "Thank you and bless you Mr. President-elect Trump. We all pray for the moment we see our sisters and brothers back home!"

The chairman of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz, shared Trump's words on X, and also wrote in English: "Straight and to the point, President-elect Trump. Bring them home now."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also praised Trump's words. "Thank you very much, Mr. President. How refreshing it is to hear clear and morally sound statements that do not create a false equivalence or call for addressing 'both sides,' but rather clarify who are good and who are bad. This is the way to bring back the hostages: by increasing the pressure and the costs for Hamas and its supporters, and defeating them, rather than giving in to their absurd demands."

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim attacked Netanyahu in light of Trump's remarks, and blamed the Israeli prime minister for the failure of the talks, according to the New York Times. "At many times we were extremely close to signing on a deal, but due to his savage actions and decision, these deals broke down," he said. Naim also claimed that Trump's words were aimed at Netanyahu and members of the Israeli government.

Trump says Sara Netanyahu is his secret weapon ( (Video: WPTV) )

"Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk, and no action!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!"

Trump's statement followed the IDF's confirmation that Captain Omer Neutra, an Israeli American soldier believed to have been held hostage since the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack, was killed, with his body still held by Hamas.

Trump's dramatic statement regarding the hostages also came the day after his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, and her son, Yair, during which the issue of the hostages came up. Sources privy to the details stated that Sara and Yair Netanyahu were invited by Trump to the meeting, which took place at the international golf club he owns. According to the sources, the two were seated at a meal at a table that included 10 guests, including the president-elect, American senators and members of the incoming administration.

According to the sources, the one who asked to be photographed in the photo published after the dinner was Trump himself. They stated that "the meeting was very warm", and that "Sara Netanyahu asked Trump to help with the issue of the hostages." They claimed that "her words left an impression on Trump, and he chose to publish the message the next day."

2 View gallery Netanyahu praises Trump's words during Cabinet meeting in Nahariya ( Photo: Ma'ayan Toaf/ GPO )

Trump, who will enter the White House on January 20, 2025, has spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu five times since his election victory last month. In July, Trump praised his ties with the Israeli leader.

"We've always had a great relationship, it was never bad," he told journalists after inquiring whether the two were on good terms after Trump voiced harsh criticism of Netanyahu for congratulating President Joe Biden for his election victory over Trump, which the Republican disputed. He then turned to Sara, calling her his "secret weapon," adding, “As long as I have her support, that’s what matters.”

Weeks before the U.S. election, Trump referred to his meetings with the Netanyahus, including a visit to Mar-a-Lago. "He came to my home in Florida with his lovely wife," Trump said. He added that Prime Minister Netanyahu is "very strong" and "does not listen to Biden."

In an Instagram post, Sara Netanyahu described the meeting, focusing on the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

"I also brought to the President’s attention the immense suffering Israel endured on October 7th and the inhumanity of Hamas terrorists holding our citizens hostage under harsh conditions. I emphasized the urgent need to act for their release and swift return," she wrote.

"We also discussed the strategic importance of Israel’s victory in the fight against the axis of evil, for a more stable and secure future in the Middle East and around the world."

Netanyahu is currently in Miami for a 20-day visit to spend time with Yair, who has lived abroad for much of the past two years.