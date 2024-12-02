Trump meets Sara Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago

The wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara, met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Gulf Club late on Sunday. Trump's media advisor posted a photo of the two on X.
Sara Netanyahu was in Miami for a 20-day visit with her son Yair, who has been living there. She is not expected to be in Israel when her husband testifies in his criminal trial for corruption, scheduled for next week.
"I raised the suffering of our country since October 7, the inhumanity of the Hamas terrorists who have been holding our citizens hostage under difficult conditions. I stressed the urgency to act for their release and quick return," she said in a post. "We discussed the strategic importance of Israel's victory in the war against the axis of evil, for a stable and secure future in the Middle-East and the entire world."
The prime minister met with Trump last August after Trump had expressed is dissatisfaction with the prime minister for congratulating Joe Biden for his win in 2020.
"We've always had a great relationship," Trump then said, after journalists inquired if they two were now on good terms. "It was never bad," he said adding that if it were, Sara Netanyau was his secret weapon.
In April Trump said Netanyahu bore responsibility for the Hamas massacre.
“I had a bad experience with Bibi" [Netanyahu’s nickname], alleging that the assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in 2020 was supposed to be a joint U.S.-Israel operation which the prime minister pulled out of two days before it was carried out by American forces in Iraq. “That was something I never forgot,” he said.