Trump meets Sara Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago

The wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara, met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Gulf Club late on Sunday. Trump's media advisor posted a photo of the two on X.

Sara Netanyahu was in Miami for a 20-day visit with her son Yair, who has been living there. She is not expected to be in Israel when her husband testifies in his criminal trial for corruption, scheduled for next week.

