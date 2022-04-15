Man modernly wounded in apparent terror stabbing in northern Israel

A 47-year-old man was modernly wounded Friday after being stabbed in the northern city of Haifa in what appears to be a terror attack.
According to the police, a 15-year-old resident of the city was arrested for the attack, which appears to have been carried out due to nationalist motives, and comes amid heightened security tensions exacerbated by the holy month of Ramadan, the recent riots on the Temple Mount, as well as the terror wave in which 14 Israelis were killed earlier this month.
"The wounded man was lying in a garden fully conscious and suffering from a penetrating and bleeding injury," said one of the Magen David Adom paramedics who was called to the scene after the attack.
"We provided him with primary medical care that included stopping the bleeding and bandages. We than evacuated him in stable condition to an intensive care unit for further treatment at [Haifa's Rambam Hospital.]"
The stabbing in Haifa and the clashes on the Temple Mount took place hours before Israelis around the country sit down to celebrate the Passover Seder, during which more than 4,000 police vehicles and about 8,000 officers, Border Police fighter, and IDF soldier will be deployed across the country -- mainly due to fears of additional terror attacks both inside Israel and in the West Bank.
Security forces will also work to stop the entry illegal Palestinian immigrants via gaps in the permeameter fence, in part with the aid of the Shin Bet domestic Security agency and its significant intelligence gathering capabilities.
The IDF also announced that a closure would be imposed on the West Bank during Passover. The closure is expected to come into affect Friday at 4 pm, and last until midnight between Saturday and Sunday.
Another situation assessment will be held Saturday, during which the military will decide whether to extend the closure further. In addition to the closure, the IDF announced that all crossings to and from the Gaza Strip will shutter during the holiday.