Israel imposes lockdown of West Bank, Gaza during 1st day of Passover

Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered on Thursday a closure on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip borders starting 4 pm Friday until midnight Saturday.
The directive was issued at the end of a security assessment, and on Saturday another situation assessment will be held, to consider extending the lockdown for the entire Passover holiday, subject to continued terror threats.
Israel has come under a wave of terror attacks in the past weeks, the last being one week ago in Tel Aviv when a resident of the Jenin refugee camp opened fire in the center of Tel Aviv killing three and injuring others.
The gunman escaped the scene but was later found and killed in a gunfight with troops.
The IDF has been conducting raids of the camp as well as other West Bank cities and villages, to arrest terror suspects.
Their operations have been met with violent riots resulting the death of six in the past day.
The commander of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories Major General Ghassan Alyan announced that Gantz had decided to reopen the Gilboa/Jalama Crossing and Reihan crossing into the northern part of the West Bank, starting Saturday, for Israeli Arabs wishing to enter the Jenin area, to allow trade.
The decision was made in coordination with the Palestinian Authority.
According to the IDF Spokesperson Unit, the decision was made in accordance with the recommendation of the military and the security agencies but an additional assessment will be held on Friday, before the final approval.
During the closure, passage into Israel will be allowed for humanitarian, medical, and other exceptional cases, subject to the approval of the coordinator of government activities in the territories.
Israel and the Palestinian Authority agreed that the PA would increase security in the crossing itself and the area around it. The crossing to the northern West Bank is considered a central gateway of Israeli Arabs to enter the Jenin area, and would have a big impact on the local economy..