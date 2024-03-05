Hamas officials to remain in Cairo for more negotiations

Hamas officials said on Tuesday that they will remain in Cairo for more talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators over the prospects of reaching a ceasefire deal for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for a cease-fire.

"The delegation will remain in Cairo on Tuesday for more talks, they are expected to wrap up this round later today," a Hamas official said. Egypt's Qahera television also reported the talks had been extended for a third day, but said they were "facing difficulties".

Earlier, senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told Reuters the militant group had presented its proposal for a ceasefire agreement to the mediators and was now waiting for a response from the Israelis, who have stayed away from this round.

"(Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu doesn't want to reach an agreement and the ball now is in the Americans' court" to press him for a deal, Naim said.

An Israeli official said that Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani informed the government on Sunday that Hamas presented a meaningless response to the proposed agreement.

He said Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar decided to continue the bloodshed in efforts to drag Gaza and the entire Middle East into further war on more fronts. "That is not new," he said. "Israel has not sent its negotiators to Cairo because there can be no negotiation before a Hamas answer on the number of hostages to be freed and how many Palestinian prisoners would be included in the exchange."

