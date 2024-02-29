Yitzhak Zeiger, 57; Uria Hartum, 16, killed in terror attack in Eli

Yitzhak Zeiger, 57, a resident of Shavei Shomron, has been identified as one of the victims of the deadly at the gas station near Eli on Thursday evening. The second victim has been identified as Uria Hartum of Dolev.

The two terrorists were neutralized, one at the site of the attack and the other as he was trying to flee.

One of the owners of the Hummus Eliyahu restaurant at the station, who recently returned from reserve service in Khan Younis, shot at the terrorist and killed him. The terrorist has been identified as Muhammad Manassara, a resident of the Qalandiya refugee camp who was, according to reports, an Palestinian Authority police officer.

2 View gallery Yitzhak Zeiger , 57, and Uria Hartum are the victims of the terror attack in Eli

Hartum was a student at the high school in Shomria. He is survived by his parents and five siblings. His parents said that "Uria was a pure and upright boy. We were privileged to raise a righteous and holy boy." The teen was with Zeiger at the time of the attack because he had taken a ride with him.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz said that "a young boy was murdered only because he was a Jew living in the Land of Israel. The blood of Uriya that was spilled today will not be in vain - we will overcome and avenge him. We expect the government and the army to beat the cruel enemy until they are destroyed."

Zeiger, previously lived in the settlement of Psagot for 30 years and volunteered at ZAKA search and rescue for many years. He is survived by his wife, Shlomit; three sons; and two grandsons. The Benjamin Regional Council said that the terrorist surprised him and shot him while he was refueling at the gas station. Zeiger had time to pull out his gun to return fire, but was killed by the terrorist's fire.

"The news of the disaster reached the family members when they were with the entire community at the last day of shiva for their neighbor - Sgt. Narya Belete - who was killed in the fighting in Gaza," the Samaria Regional Council said in a statement.

Zeiger and Shlomit were married just two years ago. The Samaria Regional Council called Zeiger a "a man of kindness,"and noted that he volunteered for Magen David Adom, the Yedidim, the police and ZAKA searchand rescue. He also was "active in the affairs of the Land of Israel, he made sure to join the trips to Joseph's Tomb and drive those who wanted to visit Homesh.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, a resident of Shavei Samaria and a friendof Zeiger's, said that "He was a dear friend who loved people. My heart is having a hard time digesting this - two neighbors in less than a week. When I went in to tell Shlomit the terrible news, she said to me, 'Yitzhak is there, I see his car is on TV, he's treating the wounded. It was clear to his wife that if he was there, he was treating people like he always did. Then, to my great regret, I had to tell her that he had been murdered."

2 View gallery Site of the attack

Shavei Shomron chairman Eli Elul said: "I have no words, my heart is broken. Losing two members of our small community within a week is unimaginable. Yitzhak was a kind man, a good friend, always the first to help. We will embrace Shlomit and the family and help her in whatever way we can."

Muhammad Manassara, a Palestinian Authority police officer from the Qalandiya refugee camp near Jerusalem, was identifies as one of the terrorists. According to Palestinian reports, his rank is equivalent to a major and he is a graduate of the Egyptian Police College.

The attack occurred at the same site where a terror attack killed four Israelis last summer.