Terrorist who killed 2 near Eli is Palestinian Authority police officer

Muhammad Manassara, a Palestinian Authority police officer from the Qalandiya refugee camp near Jerusalem, is the terrorist who murdered two people in the Thursday afternoon shooting attack at the gas station near the West Bank settlement of Eli. According to Palestinian reports, his rank is equivalent to a major and he is a graduate of the Egyptian Police College.
Manassara was released in 2019 from Israel's Ofer prison, where he served a prison sentence on weapons charges. He is associated with PA President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement, and has spent time in Israeli prisons in the past.
Manassara was killed at the scene of the attack in Eli by Aviad Gizbar, one of the owners of the Hummus Eliyahu restaurant at the gas station, who recently returned from reserve service in the Gaza city of Khan Younis.
According to Shin Bet data, since the beginning of the year about 200 terrorist attacks have been thwarted in the West Bank, of which 150 were shooting attacks. The security establishment warned that the sector could heat up even more with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
About eight months ago, four people were killed in a shooting attack at the same gas station located on Route 60. Three of those killed were eating at the Hummus Eliyahu, and the fourth was refueling his car at the gas station. Four people were injured in the attack