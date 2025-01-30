Mother of hostage Segev Kalfon: 'You will return. Stay strong. We believe in you.'

As hostages are gradually released under the ongoing deal, Segev Kalfon's mother, Galit, is determined to send him a message of strength and hope. "I want my son to know that we are strong, thinking of him constantly, and working behind the scenes for his return," she said Wednesday.

Segev was kidnapped on Oct. 7 from the Nova music festival . "He's a kind-hearted young man who wins people over," Galit said. "He has so many friends. I never liked him going to parties like Nova, and on Oct. 7, I woke up in a panic when I saw he wasn't home. I called him, and he reassured me, but I could hear chaos in the background. He sounded anxious and said he had abandoned his car."

Segev Kalfon

"Later, we spoke again and asked him to send his location. That’s when I realized he was exactly where I feared most. The call disconnected, and I understood he had been taken – around 8:20 a.m. A friend of his, who hid in the bushes, later told me Segev wasn’t injured when he was kidnapped. We know he's alive, but I can’t share more than that. We're just waiting for him to come home."

Galit expressed frustration over how long the ordeal has dragged on. "Everyone should have been home by now. It’s unreal that this is taking so long," she said. "This sends a message for generations to come –that if civilians are kidnapped, the country stands behind them."

She also called for more open support from politicians. "We have an assigned officer who stays in touch, and we meet with Knesset members – mostly those who support us. But I want them to be more vocal, to go on record saying they stand behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in bringing the hostages home."

Since Segev’s abduction, the Kalfon family's life has been at a standstill. "I haven’t gone back to work. My husband works, but he’s barely functioning. Our son, Shai, is keeping the family business running. My daughter studies from home so I won’t be alone," Galit shared. "Our lives have changed. My faith has strengthened, and prayers are what keep me going. I just want us to be a family again – to have our Friday night dinners that Segev loves so much."

Galit knows some of the families whose loved ones have already been released but said they had no new information about her son. "I want to be in that place already," she said, and addressed Segev directly: "I heard that some hostages can listen to the radio. If you hear me now, know that I am strong. I’m sensitive and emotional, but strong. Hold on just a little longer – I believe with all my heart that soon you’ll be home. Segev, if you’re listening, know that there’s a deal in place, and hostages are coming back. You will return. Stay strong. We believe in you. Dad is doing everything he can. Every second, we’re praying. We know – without a doubt – you will come home."