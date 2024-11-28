IDF jet strikes in southern Lebanon in first since cease-fire

The IDF reported Thursday afternoon targeting a Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon housing medium-range rockets, marking the first airstrike since the cease-fire took effect early Tuesday.

The military said the strike neutralized a terror threat and reiterated its commitment to preventing violations of the cease-fire agreement. IDF forces remain deployed in southern Lebanon to enforce the truce.

Meanwhile, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued a statement on X, warning residents of southern Lebanon against movement south of the Litani River for the second day since the cease-fire took effect.

