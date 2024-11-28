IDF jet strikes in southern Lebanon in first since cease-fire

The IDF reported Thursday afternoon targeting a Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon housing medium-range rockets, marking the first airstrike since the cease-fire took effect early Tuesday.
The military said the strike neutralized a terror threat and reiterated its commitment to preventing violations of the cease-fire agreement. IDF forces remain deployed in southern Lebanon to enforce the truce.
Meanwhile, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued a statement on X, warning residents of southern Lebanon against movement south of the Litani River for the second day since the cease-fire took effect.
"It is strictly prohibited to travel or move south of the Litani River from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning," Adraee wrote. "Those already south of the river must remain where they are. For your safety, adhere to these instructions."
Also on Thursday, the IDF reported that air defenses launched an interceptor missile in the Western Galilee following a false identification.
Earlier, the military said that the interceptor was deployed after detecting a suspicious aerial object in Lebanese airspace, adding that the incident had concluded.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, to discuss Lebanon’s situation following the cease-fire with Israel, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported on Thursday.
According to the report, Araghchi claimed that recent developments in Syria are part of an Israeli-American plan aimed at destabilizing regional security.