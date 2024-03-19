Canada halts arms exports to Israel

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will no longer allow weapon exports to Israel.

On Monday, the Canadian House of Commons called for a halt to weapon shipments, and Joly emphasized that although the decision is not binding, Canada has decided to stop future weapon shipments to Jerusalem.

2 View gallery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ( Photo: Reuters )

Recently, Canada delayed a shipment of 11 armored vehicles to the Israeli police and another of night-vision devices. In both instances, these were defensive, not offensive, weapons. Nonetheless, Canada, which has stringent weapon export laws, has held them up.

The minister's announcement is reportedly in response to the ruling party's move to amend a bill initially set for the House of Commons. The amendment shifted from "officially recognizing the State of Palestine" to "actively working with international partners for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, including advocating for a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution through negotiations."

This modification followed discussions between Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The decision was criticized by Canada’s Jewish community, arguing it undermines Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz took to X to blast the Trudeau government's decision. "It's regrettable that the Canadian government is taking a step that undermines Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas terrorists, who have committed terrible crimes against humanity and against innocent Israeli civilians, including the elderly, women, and children. History will judge Canada's current action harshly," he wrote. "Israel will continue to fight until Hamas is destroyed and all hostages are returned home."

Israel now fears a domino effect following Canada's decision, viewed as a very friendly nation, potentially leading other countries to follow suit. However, Ottawa was not a major arms supplier to Israel.

2 View gallery Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly meets with families of hostages in Israel

Last week, Minister Mélanie Joly visited Israel and met with Israeli counterpart Katz, who addressed the delay in exporting armored vehicles to Israel. Joly conveyed to him the heavy pressures on the Canadian government. During her visit, Joly also met with the families of hostages.