Palestinian Authority government steps down following international pressure

Earlier this month, Shtayyeh informed Abbas of his willingness to resign should there be plans to establish a new technocratic government. He has previously contemplated stepping down due to the PA's worsening economic woes.

Abbas has nominated his close adviser Mohammed Mustafa, head of the Palestinian Investment Fund, to lead the technocratic government that will be established after the Gaza war to administer both the Palestinian coastal enclave and the West Bank.

, has also nominated a candidate for the role, Nasser al-Qudwa, the nephew of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, who has also been exiled.

