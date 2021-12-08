Channels
The aftermath of a suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Wendesday

Woman hurt in terror attack in Jerusalem

Assailant said to be Palestinian teenager captured inside a local school; victim, a Jewish resident of the E. Jerusalem Sheik Jarrah neighborhood sustains mild injuries and taken to hospital

Haim Golditch |
Updated: 12.08.21, 08:14
A Jewish resident of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem was stabbed on Wednesday in a suspected terror attack.
The aftermath of a suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Wendesday
(Photo: Yair Levy)
She sustained mild injuries and was transported to hospital.
Security camera images of the suspected terrorist in the Jerusalem stabbing on Wednesday
The assailant was described as a Palestinian female who escaped the scene but was later captured inside a local school.
Suspected terror attack in Jerusalem on Wednesday
(Yair Levy)
The woman was waking with children including a baby when a female Palestinian teen ager stabbed her. The children were not hurt.
Scene of suspected terror attack in Jerusalem on Wednesday
(Photo: Yair Levy)
when emergency teams arrived on the scene they found the woman with the knife still inside her wound.
Police troops search for suspected terrorist after a stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Wednesday
(Photo: Haim Golditch)
Police were conducting searches in the neighborhood after the suspected assailant, going door to door and using the help of a helicopter.
The attack comes days after a car-ramming attack on the West Bank and less than one week after a another stabbing that occurred outside the Damascus Gate to the Old City and is regarded part of the uptick of terror attacks carried out by lone actors.
The Hamas terror group issued a statement calling the attack an act of heroism.
"This proves the greatness of our people who's resistance is unbreakable," Hamas said.


First published: 07:58, 12.08.21
