Building takes direct his in heavy rocket attack on Tel Aviv after tower block in Gaza bombed

Multiple heavy barrages of rockets were fired towards southern Israel, the center of the country and as north as the Netanya area on Saturday evening with multiple interceptions of the Iron Dome missile defense system heard. A rocket made a direct hit on a Tel Aviv building and one man is reported trapped inside. Hamas said 150 rockets were launched.

While Hamas terrorists were still holding hostages and exchanging fire with security forces inside Israel, the IDF conducted raids on Gaza including taking down a 14-story Palestine Tower in Gaza City. In response, Hamas threatened to launch rockets at Tel Aviv

"Now that the occupation bombed the Palestine Tower, in the center of Gaza City, Tel Aviv must brace for our strong response," a spokesman for the Gaza ruling terror group's military wing said

Energy Minister Israel Katz said he instructed the Israeli Electric Power company to cut electricity to Gaza. "In accordance with an instruction from the Defense Minister and after I was informed that the matter was reviewed from the standpoint of international law, I am instructing that electric power sale to Gaza be stopped," Katz said.

The IDF said its aircraft attacked military installations located in tower blocks in Gaza that were being used by Hamas to conduct their terror activity. "The group places its assets among civilians," the military said.