Biden reaffirms support of Israel's right to self-defense in call with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said U.S. President Joe Biden told him in a call that the U.S. is in complete support of Israel's right to self-defense. Netanyahu said he thanked the president for the unwavering support of the U.S. adding Israel would be compelled to launch an extended and forceful offensive.

Netanyahu thanked Biden for his unequivocal support and clarified that a prolonged and powerful campaign will be required, in which Israel will prevail. Earlier, Netanyahu also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who expressed full support for Israel's right to defend itself.

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the United States would work to ensure that Israel "has what it needs to defend itself".

"Over the coming days the Department of Defense will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism," Austin said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed his support of Israel and said, "There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel, and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks."

"We will remain in close contact with our Israeli partners. The United States supports Israel's right to defend itself," he added.

National Unity Chairman Benny Gantz who released a statement in the afternoon, said: 'I know that many citizens are fearful and have difficult questions. The answers at this time will be provided on the battlefield, in defense and in attack. Israel is the strongest power in the Middle East; this was true at six o’clock this morning and is also true at this hour. The brutal and painful attack by Hamas will end with a clear and decisive victory and a severe blow to the enemy."