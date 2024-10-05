IDF dismantles Hezbollah tunnel meters away from border

IDF footage inside Radwan Force terror tunnel ( קרדיט: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Saturday revealed footage of forces operating in Lebanon inside of a large terror tunnel utilized by the terror group’s Radwan Force found 300 meters (984 feet) away from the border with Israel.

“The Paratroopers Brigade, Yahalom Unit and the Northern Command Combat Engineering Unit, under the command of the 98th Division, destroyed 250 meters of underground terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon,” the military said in a statement.

2 View gallery IDF soldiers inside Radwan Force tunnel ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

“The underground infrastructure was identified and investigated during cross-border operations conducted in recent weeks in coordination with special units. IDF troops uncovered command centers, terrorist combat packs, and a large number of weapons designated to be used in an invasion by Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces into Israel. They also found living quarters equipped with showers, a kitchen, and stockpiles of food,” the statement added.

According to the military, “The underground infrastructure did not cross into Israeli territory and was sealed by the Northern Command Combat Engineering Unit and the Yahalom Unit in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense Department of Engineering and Construction.”

2 View gallery IDF soldiers inside Radwan Force tunnel ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The IDF added that forces are continuing to operate in the area in search of additional threats against Israel.

“Inside a Hezbollah stronghold used by the terrorist organization as a base to carry out attacks on Israeli civilians, the soldiers uncovered hundreds of weapons. The soldiers also eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat and directed aerial strikes,” the military's statement read.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: