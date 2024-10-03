Watch: Fox News reporter walks in Hezbollah tunnel

American outlet correspondent Trey Yingst joins IDF soldiers in overnight 

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
Fox News
War
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst in Lebanon
(Video: Fox News)

After the IDF reported on Thursday it had eliminated 15 Hezbollah terrorists in a southern Lebanon air and ground operation, Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, who accompanied the troops overnight, revealed footage of himself with the forces inside a tunnel in southern Lebanon.
"It’s in tunnels and rooms like these, the Israelis say they are finding Iranian weapons that were smuggled first to Syria and then into southern Lebanon," Yingst said while walking through the tunnel which he said is located less than a kilometer from the Israeli border. According to him, soldiers who walked ahead of him had to cross minefields and navigate difficult terrain to reach it.
2 View gallery
כתב פוקס ניוז התלווה לצה"ל בדרום לבנוןכתב פוקס ניוז התלווה לצה"ל בדרום לבנון
Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst in Lebanon
(Photo: Fox News)
“Our war is not with the Lebanese civilians,” one of the soldiers inside the tunnel told the Fox News reporter. “Our war is with Hezbollah, who after the 7th of October began firing almost 10,000 rockets at Israeli civilians. Unlike them, we do not target civilians, we target terrorist infrastructures.”
2 View gallery
כתב פוקס ניוז התלווה לצה"ל בדרום לבנוןכתב פוקס ניוז התלווה לצה"ל בדרום לבנון
(Photo: Fox News)
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit addressed the overnight operation, saying, “The IAF, with the direction of the IDF Northern Command, struck approximately 200 Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanese territory, including terrorist infrastructure sites, terrorists, weapons storage facilities, observation posts, and additional terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""