Watch: Fox News reporter walks in Hezbollah tunnel

After the IDF reported on Thursday it had eliminated 15 Hezbollah terrorists in a southern Lebanon air and ground operation, Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, who accompanied the troops overnight, revealed footage of himself with the forces inside a tunnel in southern Lebanon.
"It’s in tunnels and rooms like these, the Israelis say they are finding Iranian weapons that were smuggled first to Syria and then into southern Lebanon," Yingst said while walking through the tunnel which he said is located less than a kilometer from the Israeli border. According to him, soldiers who walked ahead of him had to cross minefields and navigate difficult terrain to reach it.
“Our war is not with the Lebanese civilians,” one of the soldiers inside the tunnel told the Fox News reporter. “Our war is with Hezbollah, who after the 7th of October began firing almost 10,000 rockets at Israeli civilians. Unlike them, we do not target civilians, we target terrorist infrastructures.”
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit addressed the overnight operation, saying, “The IAF, with the direction of the IDF Northern Command, struck approximately 200 Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanese territory, including terrorist infrastructure sites, terrorists, weapons storage facilities, observation posts, and additional terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.”
