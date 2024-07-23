Military pressure will bring hostages' release, PM says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Tuesday that the military pressure on Hamas is bringing some change that is increasing the chances for the release of hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Tuesday that the military pressure on Hamas is bringing some change that is increasing the chances for the release of hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Tuesday that the military pressure on Hamas is bringing some change that is increasing the chances for the release of hostages.

"We are determined to bring all of the hostages back home," he told members of families of hostages who traveled with him to the United States. "I think the change will increase."

"We are determined to bring all of the hostages back home," he told members of families of hostages who traveled with him to the United States. "I think the change will increase."

"We are determined to bring all of the hostages back home," he told members of families of hostages who traveled with him to the United States. "I think the change will increase."

on Monday before his address to a joint session of Congress and his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

on Monday before his address to a joint session of Congress and his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.