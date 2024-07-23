Military pressure will bring hostages' release, PM says

Netanyahu tells family members of hostages, who are traveling with him to the U.S. that the military pressure is bringing change which he hopes will grow, and enable to hostages' release which he says is the goal of the war 

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage Release Deal
Benjamin Netanyahu
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Tuesday that the military pressure on Hamas is bringing some change that is increasing the chances for the release of hostages.
2 View gallery
בנימין נתניהו נפגש עם משפחות חטופים בארצות הבריתבנימין נתניהו נפגש עם משפחות חטופים בארצות הברית
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with families of hostages
(Photo: GPO)
"We are determined to bring all of the hostages back home," he told members of families of hostages who traveled with him to the United States. "I think the change will increase."
Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Monday before his address to a joint session of Congress and his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
"[The trip] gives us a chance to present to the American lawmakers and the American public the importance of their support in our efforts to release all of the hostages, those living and those dead," he said adding that their return is the goal of the war.
2 View gallery
שלי שם טוב בנתב"ג לפני הטיסה לארה"בשלי שם טוב בנתב"ג לפני הטיסה לארה"ב
Shelly, mother of hostage Omer Shem Tov travels with Netanyahu to the U.S.
(Photo: Forum of families of hostages )
On Thursday, a delegation headed by Mossad chief David Barnea will travel to Qatar for talks with mediators on a possible deal with Hamas after the prime minister cleared them to resume negotiations.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""