Military pressure will bring hostages' release, PM says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on Tuesday that the military pressure on Hamas is bringing some change that is increasing the chances for the release of hostages.
"We are determined to bring all of the hostages back home," he told members of families of hostages who traveled with him to the United States. "I think the change will increase."
Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Monday before his address to a joint session of Congress and his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
"[The trip] gives us a chance to present to the American lawmakers and the American public the importance of their support in our efforts to release all of the hostages, those living and those dead," he said adding that their return is the goal of the war.
On Thursday, a delegation headed by Mossad chief David Barnea will travel to Qatar for talks with mediators on a possible deal with Hamas after the prime minister cleared them to resume negotiations.