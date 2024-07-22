Netanyahu leaves for Washington: 'I will thank Biden for what he's done'

On Monday, the Israeli Air Force One, dubbed "Knaf Zion" ("Wing of Zion"), left on its official maiden flight to the U.S. as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United States. Before boarding the plane, Netanyahu emphasized Israel "remains America's indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East." Here's a look inside Wing of Zion:
"At a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts and when there's great political uncertainty in Washington, I will address, for the fourth time, both houses of Congress as the Prime Minister of Israel. I will seek to anchor the bipartisan support that is so important for Israel. And I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless who the American people choose as their next president, Israel remains America's indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East," Netanyahu said immediately before boarding the flight to Washington.
Netanyahu also mentioned U.S. President Joe Biden but did not explicitly refer to his withdrawal from the presidential race. "I plan to see President Biden, whom I've known for over 40 years. This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service, as senator, as vice president, and as president," he said. "It will also be an opportunity to discuss with him how to advance in the critical months ahead the goals that are important for both our countries: Achieving the release of all our hostages, defeating Hamas, confronting the terror axis of Iran and its proxies, and ensuring that all Israel citizens return safely to their homes in the north and in the south."
Photos from inside the plane were taken in the section where journalists accompanying diplomatic flights sit, not where the prime minister, his wife, and the senior entourage, along with security services, are seated.
Joining Netanyahu is Shelly Shem Tov, the mother of hostage Omer Shem Tov. She decided to fly to Washington at the last minute, having not joined any delegation and not leaving the country since Omer was taken hostage on October 7.
"I haven't left the country's borders for 290 days. I am waiting for the moment I receive the call that Omer is on his way home. For nine months, I have been waiting for him to be returned to me. This time, I decided to take action. I always listen to my gut feelings. Omer is no longer connected to the umbilical cord, but I feel him, and he calls me to take action. I am flying to bring my Omer home. I feel the labor pains, and just like the scream that came out of me moments before Omer was born — I looked deep into the doctor's eyes and pushed hard — now I am flying to scream my cry and that of all the families of the captives. It is time to sign the deal to bring them home," she said.
Also on the prime minister's plane that departed for the U.S. Monday morning is a representative of the families of the fallen, Yehoshua Shani, father of Captain Ori Shani, a Golani Brigade officer who led his soldiers in a heroic battle against Hamas terrorists at the Kissufim outpost on October 7. Yehoshua also serves as the chairman of the Hagvura (Heroic) Forum, which unites hundreds of families of IDF fallen soldiers from the Gaza war. Additionally, Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity, is joining the prime minister's visit to Washington.
Eli Shtivi, the father of the captive Idan Shtivi, told Ynet that he "hopes and trusts the families to represent us properly."
"I wanted to go," he said. "It was possible to arrange another plane so that all 120 families of the captives could come, one representative from each family. It's not impossible. I'm a bit disappointed, yes."
Shai Dikman, the cousin of hostage Carmel Gat, said that the prime minister offered to bring the family with him to Washington. "The family received an offer. We chose not to go,"he told Ynet.
A crack was discovered in the cockpit window of the Knaf Zion plane after it landed in Washington last week during the preparation flight for Netanyahu's upcoming trip to the U.S. The crack did not interfere with the landing. The plane returned to Israel Sunday night and took off on Mondayl after the crack was repaired.