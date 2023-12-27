3 more IDF soldiers killed in Gaza battles

The IDF spokesman announced early Wednesday morning that Lt. Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, 23, of Ra'anana, deputy company commander in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, was killed overnight night in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip. In addition, Staff sergeant Itay Buton, 20, of Petach Tikva and Staff sergeant Efraim Yachman, 21, from Neve Daniel, both soldiers in the Shaked Battalion of Givati, were also killed overnight in the battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

After about 16 hours of silence a rocket warning siren was heard at about 8:45 a.m. in Kibbutz Nahal Oz on the border with Gaza.

In the past day, the IDF attacked about 200 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, and the cooperation between the ground forces and the Israeli Air Force resulted in the elimination of terrorist cells in the Shijaiyah area, the IDF spokesman said Wednesday morning. The troops identified terrorists passing between buildings in a Hamas combat area from which shots were fired at IDF troops. The soldiers directed an IAF aircraft to strike the terrorists and kill them. The strike led to secondary explosions, "which indicate that the area was rigged with explosives aimed at attacking the troops," according to the IDF. In addition, the ground forces identified terrorists in a building known as a weapons warehouse, directed an IAF aircraft to strike and kill the terrorists. In addition, tanks attacked a terrorist who was preparing to fire at IDF forces in the Daraj Tuffah area, and the Navy attacked suspects who posed a threat to the ground forces.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met in Washington Tuesday night with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and talked about the "efforts to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas, the plan for the day after the war - including the administration and security in the Gaza Strip - and moving to another phase in the fighting aimed at targeting high value Hamas targets," according to the White House. The meeting between the two lasted about four hours.

The Egyptian proposal to end the war was presented to the political-security cabinet during the meeting held Tuesday night, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday morning, citing a source privy to the details. According to the source, the proposal was presented to the members of the expanded cabinet as part of a more extensive presentation of the efforts to obtain a renewed deal for the release of hostages.

Israeli officials emphasized to the newspaper that it is unlikely that Israel would agree to a proposal that would give Hamas a place in the Gaza Strip the day after the war as the Egyptian plan proposes. Knesset member Danny Danon of the prime minister's Likud Party was interviewed by the newspaper and emphasized that Israel is ready to discuss the first stage of the Egyptian proposal – the release of dozens of hostages in exchange for a pause in the fighting and the release of terrorists held in Israeli prisons.

“The first phase is something we were willing to start a dialogue or negotiation about,” said Danon, who isn’t a member of the security cabinet. About the later stages, he said, “We are very determined to make sure that Hamas will not be part of any future agreement in Gaza.”

In addition, according to the report, a PLO delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo soon to discuss the Egyptian proposal, including the possibility of establishing a Palestinian unity government. The Wall Street Journal notes that the PLO initially rejected the proposal.

The IDF Central Command reported Wednesday that the number of terrorists killed in the West Bank since the beginning of the war exceeded the number of terrorists killed in Operation Defensive Shield in 2002. The IDF has been operating widely throughout the West Bank since the October 7 terror attack, carrying out approximately 35 divisional operations to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, and has arrested more than 2,500 wanted persons since the beginning of the war, including approximately 1,300 Hamas operatives. According to IDF data, more than 290 Palestinians - most of them terrorists - were eliminated in the extensive operations to counter terrorism, and more than 25 airstrikes were carried out.

Next to the bomb that exploded Tuesday evening near the Israeli embassy in India, a threatening letter addressed to Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon was discovered, according to reports from India overnight. The letter was wrapped in an Israeli flag, and it dealt with the military activity in the Gaza Strip, calling for "revenge." The letter was signed by an organization that identified itself as "Sir Allah Resistance," and Israel estimates that Iran is behind the attack.

Media in India reported that the police identified two suspects in the security footage taken in the area where the explosion occurred. According to reports, the police are analyzing the footage and trying to reconstruct the route the suspects took as part of the manhunt launched to find them.

The United Nations' special rapporteur for the human rights of internally displaced refugees, Paula Gaviria Betancur, charged that "Israel aims to permanently change the composition of the Gaza population in the face of ever-expanding evacuation orders, alongside widespread and systematic attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure" in southern Gaza, according to a statement from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). "Since October 7, 85% of the population of Gaza has been displaced from their homes. The only logical conclusion is that Israel's military operation in Gaza is intended to expel the majority of the civilian population," Betancur said.

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and current joint mediation efforts for calming the situation in the besieged enclave to reach a permanent ceasefire, according to a report from the Qatari State News Agency.