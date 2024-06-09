Father of rescued hostage Almog Meir Jan dies hours before son's return

Yossi Meir, 59, the father of Almog Meir Jan, who was rescued on Saturday from Hamas captivity, died just hours before he had the chance to see his son again. "He passed away from a heart attack. He didn't get to know that his son was free," said his sister, Dina.
When people came on Saturday to inform Yossi that his son was rescued, they found him unconscious. Magen David Adom declared his death upon arriving to his home in Kfar Saba.
He gave his soul so that God would release his son
His sister-in-law Yafit, who also came to his house, said: "He was constantly sitting in front of the TV to stay updated, but unfortunately he didn't get to hear about his son. His sister visited him on Thursday, and he apparently passed away on Saturday and we didn't know."
One of Yossi's friends said: "I met him a week ago and I knew he had been sick for a long time and I saw he had really lost weight. I asked him about Almog and he told me he missed him very much, worried about him, and waited for him to come back. Instead of being happy about his son's rescue, after he he waited so long, especially today when his son was rescued, he passed away and didn't get to see his son finally free. Instead of people being happy, there's great sorrow."
Iris, his neighbor, added: "He was an amazing person, I always supported him. On October 7 he told me his son was kidnapped. He told me, 'on the day my son returns, I'll end my life.' And that's what happened. He lived alone and his sister always came to him. I also helped him. I prepared food for him and helped him with whatever he needed. It's sad. He gave his soul so that God would release his son."