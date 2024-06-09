Father of rescued hostage Almog Meir Jan dies hours before son's return

, died just hours before he had the chance to see his son again. "He passed away from a heart attack. He didn't get to know that his son was free," said his sister, Dina.

, died just hours before he had the chance to see his son again. "He passed away from a heart attack. He didn't get to know that his son was free," said his sister, Dina.

His sister-in-law Yafit, who also came to his house, said: "He was constantly sitting in front of the TV to stay updated, but unfortunately he didn't get to hear about his son. His sister visited him on Thursday, and he apparently passed away on Saturday and we didn't know."

His sister-in-law Yafit, who also came to his house, said: "He was constantly sitting in front of the TV to stay updated, but unfortunately he didn't get to hear about his son. His sister visited him on Thursday, and he apparently passed away on Saturday and we didn't know."

His sister-in-law Yafit, who also came to his house, said: "He was constantly sitting in front of the TV to stay updated, but unfortunately he didn't get to hear about his son. His sister visited him on Thursday, and he apparently passed away on Saturday and we didn't know."